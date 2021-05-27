Corentyne car thief switches vehicles

A thief on Monday stole a car from outside a Friendship Village, Corentyne home and left in its place another which had been carted off from a Mount Sinai, West Canje Berbice residence on Sunday.

The car stolen from Friendship Village was found around midnight on Monday at Little India, Corriverton.

According to information gathered, the $1.8M black IST model car, PRR 9094, belongs to Maheshwadie Singh, 33 and Raward Singh of Lot 29 Friendship Village, Corentyne. The car has “Chocolate City” written on the front windscreen.