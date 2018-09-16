I am Ryan “*@#*+=?” Crawford

Ryan Crawford, whose middle name you will have to guess, is an attorney-at-law in practice in Berbice, and the son of the late Marcel Crawford, one of the Ancient County’s distinguished lawyers. He was the victim of a stop on the East Coast public road by police on Thursday last, presumably while on his way up to Berbice. Mr. Crawford became incensed and let loose a tirade of expletives, objecting to the stop by the police. Punctuated by a repetitive flow of profanity, Mr. Crawford declared his name, but with a qualifying expletive for his surname. With the same descriptive dexterity, he demanded that the police should tell him why he was … stopped, while at the same time informing the policeman that he can only be …. stopped if he was …. suspected of having committed a …. crime. He challenged the police to inform the …. President and the …. Vice President and whoever the …. else he wanted to and then drove off.

The incident was recorded and found its way on social media and, as is to be expected, there were many comments, some supportive and some condemnatory. The supportive comments expressed in various ways disapproval of the police activity of stopping vehicles on the road for no apparent reason, then requesting driving licences. A police stop is often accompanied by the inevitable request for a “raise.” Despite the decades of criticism of this type of police activity, nothing has ever been done by the authorities to restrain it.

There are associated and supplemental forms of shakedown. Towards the end of the last administration, policemen who were heavily armed with assault type weapons had begun to roam the streets in open vehicles, stopping vehicles, harassing citizens and demanding money. That activity appears to have ceased. Hiding out after stop signs has declined. At one time drivers, particularly women, were stopped after they had crossed on the green at traffic lights and accused of crossing on the red. They paid up in panic there and then or after the policeman entered the vehicle and told them to drive to the police station…..