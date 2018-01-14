Respect is the key to improving EU-Cuba relations

President Castro could not have been clearer. Speaking before Christmas to the Cuban National Assembly about the US, he said that the country had in 2017 “witnessed a serious, irrational deterioration in relations”.
Avoiding mentioning President Trump by name, he said, however, that Cuba would “continue working [with the US] to preserve, to the extent possible, the spaces for exchange and cooperation established in recent years” and was willing to continue negotiating bilateral issues on the basis of equality and respect for Cuban sovereignty.
These are lessons that Europe has learned well following years when, quite literally, Havana ignored most of its member states as a consequence of its adoption of the now-abandoned 1996 EU Common Position which contained US-encouraged political conditions on improving relations.
In a demonstration of the ….
Time to reconsider the value of cruise tourism?
At the end of November, the Cuban government hosted an unusual meeting. Then, the presidents of nine of the world’s leading cruise companies, plus significant figures from three others, met with Cuban ministers and senior officials in Havana.
New US security policy raises difficult questions for the Caribbean
By law, every US President must publish a national security strategy. The objective is to provide the highest-level guidance on the responses required by the country’s military, diplomatic, and executive branches to real or perceived threats.
The crucial importance of a new regional private sector organisation
A little over a week ago, private sector associations from around the Caribbean agreed to establish by June of next year a new regional body able to represent their interests authoritatively to Caricom.
Taxation, economic globalisation and the Caribbean
No one likes to pay taxes. Despite this, there is widespread recognition that their imposition is necessary if citizens are to be provided with social services such as education, health care and pensions.
UNWTO seeks to broaden tourism’s developmental role
A new and potentially challenging way of thinking about the future of tourism is evolving.