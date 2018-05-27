Mental and emotional scars harder to heal, abused wife says

“I want a divorce. I don’t know if he is going to give it to me, because I believe he may want to give me a hard time. But I am not going back there.

“You see when people think about abuse they think of physical, but abuse is not just physical it is emotional and psychological and that is what I have been experiencing during my marriage. As strange it might sound I prefer if he had hit me at least those wounds would have healed but with the mental and emotional scars, those don’t go away.”

She was poised as she spoke, not emotional. We had agreed to meet at a quiet location, suggested by her and even though we only connected via social media she wanted to speak to me in person. She is 29 and separated from her husband. They have one child…..