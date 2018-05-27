Women's Chronicles

Mental and emotional scars harder to heal, abused wife says

By

“I want a divorce. I don’t know if he is going to give it to me, because I believe he may want to give me a hard time. But I am not going back there.

“You see when people think about abuse they think of physical, but abuse is not just physical it is emotional and psychological and that is what I have been experiencing during my marriage. As strange it might sound I prefer if he had hit me at least those wounds would have healed but with the mental and emotional scars, those don’t go away.”

She was poised as she spoke, not emotional. We had agreed to meet at a quiet location, suggested by her and even though we only connected via social media she wanted to speak to me in person. She is 29 and separated from her husband. They have one child…..

More in Women's Chronicles

Single mom vends nuts to provide better life for five children

By

Sorrow and silence in the Maternity Ward

By

Living with this ‘thing’ – HIV+ mom of two struggles to make ends meet

By

No blueprint for motherhood

By

Living a tumultuous life – 25-yr-old mom of three needs help with ‘hurdles’

By

Thrown out by dad, 22-yr-old mom of three has had life of woe

By

After ten years of abuse, divorced mom on a journey to a better place

By

No justice for her daughter

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×