A mother’s pain: Son lost to drugs, then to injustice

“There are always the memories, there are tears sometimes too. Quite a lot of memories, but I console myself with the fact that according to my faith in the resurrection I would see my son again under better circumstances.”

The words of Claudette Fredericks who lost her son just about five months ago. Thirty-three-year-old Marlon Fredericks was shot and killed on January 14. Fifty-year-old City Constable Gregory Bascom has since been charged with his killing and is on $800,000 bail.

Claudette reluctantly agreed to speak to me about the death of her only son and youngest child, which she had witnessed, and also about his years of substance abuse…..