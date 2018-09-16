‘Can’t help’ keeps woman in loveless, abusive marriage

“I don’t love him. Let me tell you that man treat me like nothing. He never hit me, but the things that man tell me! And he gives me nothing. Sometimes I does feel is better he hit me,” she said with pain etched on her face.

“I still not sure why this man married me because is not like he ever treat me like a loving wife or anything. I not shame to tell you, is years we together and is like we never have a good day,” she continued.

She is a woman in her 50s and she has been married for over 15 years. I see her almost every day and from saying hello we moved towards conversing. At times, I am anxious to leave but she would be talking and often about her relationship…..