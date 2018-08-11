Nineteen children graduate from musical theatre programme

Laramade Musical Theatre Troupe last Saturday wrapped up a one-month musical theatre workshop that saw a number of children in attendance for the month of July during which they were taught theatrical skills in singing, dancing and acting.

Laramade is a New York-based group founded five years ago, which has put on Broadway-style performances in Guyana over the years. The members are all experienced, with each of them boasting more than 25 years in their professions.

The workshop was spearheaded by Launce Northe (director and writer) and Oral Welshman (artistic director and choreographer). They collaborated with costume designer Karen Hughes-Braithwaite who undertook to teach the children costume and mask making…..