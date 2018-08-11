Young photographer finds joy in the candid shot

Recently a photograph of two boys participating in the Annual Skipping Competition was posted on Facebook by Jermaine Arthur and it caught the attention of quite a number of persons in the media including well-known photographers. The man behind the camera is certain he is no professional.

Jermaine first began taking photos while working as a reporter. Today photography has become his passion and is his full-time job. He photographs weddings, funerals, graduations and does photo shoots, but has a particular interest in street photography.

His sister assisted him with purchasing his first camera and he started taking photos for persons in Linden. He was still learning about his camera and did not have the vaguest idea what to do…..