Pamela Fox returns to Guyana

Since her recent return to Guyana, designer Pamela Fox has already launched a collection called ‘Welcome Summer’ at the St Joseph High School Reunion.

When The Scene caught up with the designer, she noted that she was here to stay after living for quite some time in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

Pamela has made quite a name for herself in various parts of the world and her two brands, Foxy Jeans and Franjapeni were sold in Barbados, Trinidad, Puerto Rico and the Cayman Islands. Together with her husband, while they lived in Barbados, she ran a factory that made Foxy Jeans. The woman said the Government of Barbados had selected six factories to assist and hers was one; it turned out to be the most successful of the six…..