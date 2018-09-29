Authenticity above all else – designer Micheal Sam

“I’m an authentic individual. I have a lot of potential in me. I want to go forward and conquer the world like anybody else who did so… regardless of their situations and circumstances,” said designer Micheal Sam, whose designs have been turning heads.

Sam, who spent just about all of his life in Charity, Essequibo Coast was born in Georgetown and since his return a little over three years ago, his artsy side has exploded.

He displayed his first pieces at the Roraima Wedding Expo in 2014 shortly after his return to the city. He was given the opportunity after persons saw his handiwork the clothing he wore from time to time. “I thought I would have gotten a lot of critiques, but it turned out well actually where designers that I would have admired commended my work saying that they were surprised with how well I did, not having gone through any formal programmes,” he recalled…..