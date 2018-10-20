Indra Mekdeci’s Reminiscence: Food, art and a labour of love

Chocolate truffles, French macarons and chocolate-dipped strawberries are just some of the heavenly tasting delicacies made by Indra Mekdeci and her hardworking team. Her thought of creating connection and bliss between loved ones every time they savour one of her delights has since transformed into a business which has been thriving since its initial opening in 2011.

The Scene, during a sit down with Indra, had the pleasure of sampling the chocolate-dipped strawberries and macarons; they tasted as delectable as they looked.

Indra’s business, Reminiscence has a small staff inclusive of her daughter and two part-time workers. However, peak seasons would find her hiring more persons in order to meet deadlines. She said candidly that Reminiscence was no dream of hers that she had been planning since a little girl but just the inspiration of the American company Edible Arrangements and constant practice that made it what it is today. ….