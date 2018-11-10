Two out as Miss Berbice ‘I’m a Big Deal’ competition counts down

The contestants of the Miss Berbice ‘I’m a Big Deal’ Pageant have decreased from 10 to 8, it was announced on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference in the boardroom of the Rose Hall Mayor and Town Council, Coordinator of the pageant committee Tracey Khan-Drakes informed the public that for different reasons Julieanna Clinket and Amesha Ramkishun were no longer contesting the title.

The remaining 8 contestants are Omeica Bindah, Keba Henry, Cintiana Harry, Serona Joseph, Jamace Hinds, Natoya Rawlins, Priya Anjiloi and Rameshwarie Jairam. ….