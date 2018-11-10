The Scene

Two out as Miss Berbice ‘I’m a Big Deal’ competition counts down

By Staff Writer
Omeica Bindah

The contestants of the Miss Berbice ‘I’m a Big Deal’ Pageant have decreased from 10 to 8, it was announced on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference in the boardroom of the Rose Hall Mayor and Town Council, Coordinator of the pageant committee Tracey Khan-Drakes informed the public that for different reasons Julieanna Clinket and  Amesha Ramkishun were no longer contesting the title.

The remaining 8 contestants are Omeica Bindah, Keba Henry, Cintiana Harry, Serona Joseph,  Jamace Hinds,  Natoya Rawlins, Priya Anjiloi and Rameshwarie Jairam. ….

Around the Web

More in The Scene

Determination saw Shoshanna Ramdeen win the day

By

Miss World Guyana leaves for China

Shoghi Boodhoo: The all-round musician who lives his music

By

Comments

Trending