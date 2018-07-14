Social media and personal style

I wrestle with the idea of personal style being alive and well in the 21st century. Given the digital era in which fashion has totally engulfed itself and the pretty images being constantly dangled in front of us, it is difficult for anyone to stay faithful to just one particular style. As humans, it’s natural to grow curious and question individual beauty when perfection seems to be a swipe away.

Perhaps, I spend a little too much time stalking style on Instagram. Maybe this explains why I constantly feel like my clothing has expired. Could it be that timelessness is not only based on craftsmanship but also how you navigate owning your style? Of course, if you repeatedly see the same images they will obviously have some effect on your psyche. You either feel an impulsive need to buy the product, or a little less stylish because you don’t have it.

Brands and influencers bombard us with the same images and products and this work out in their favour. And while social media may be a good place to stroke your ego if you managed to put together a stylish look, in your opinion, it can be an equally painful place five minutes later when it exhausts your trust in your self-confidence and personal style. Personal style is about self and aligned to your own views, so for this very reason personal style should probably kept somewhat personal. Perhaps we don’t need to post every look. Perhaps we should just be content with the fact that we really like it….