A lesson from Trinidad

Guyana’s oil find seems to be the main topic dominating the news these days and rightly so. It is representative of a big economic break for our country and quite frankly a chance to streamline things ethically for the most part without being held ransom by nepotism which continues to fuel our increasing disparity.

Whether it is disapproval over how monies will be spent, a supposed raw deal or the anticipation surrounding how people can capitalize on it, the interest on how oil will be beneficial for all, socially and economically can be seen across the board. I am sure many people are wondering what next.

It can be overwhelming when you look at the majestic looking offshore oil platforms. For most, not being directly linked to such industries, access to immediate economic benefits by way of jobs can seem like a long shot to share in the glory, especially if individual skill sets can’t be matched to any of the needs of the industry…..