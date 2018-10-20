The view is different from the outside

Ever since I migrated, I have had a hard time breaking up with summer. According to my husband, I never truly acknowledge it, I just automatically go into hibernation mode. I know some of you may not be able to relate because life in the tropics only requires summer clothing all year round. I feel I should remind you how fortunate you are.

Before I left the tropics to attend university in a country with temperate climes, I had craved the anonymity of big city life for mostly reasons that related to fashion. I had longed for a space where I wouldn’t have to conceal my style and to be in an environment that would be facilitating of me wearing all of the clothing and accessories I saw in “Sex and The City”: the thigh-high boots, the leather gloves, the floor sweeping coats. Sometimes I felt like living in the Caribbean was just the most awkward place to want to be fashionable. This was mainly due to the type of media we are exposed to and not having the environmental factors to go with all the trends we were bombarded with. This restricted us to certain cuts, silhouettes and fabrics.

Fast forward to 2018, and I despise all the things I once fussed over and prioritized in order to be fashionable. Don’t get me wrong, I am truly content with my life but not everything turns out the way you day dreamed it would be. In fact I think it is incredibly difficult for any Caribbean person to simply adapt to living abroad without feeling an ounce of stress, for so many reasons but for mostly those mentioned hereafter. ….