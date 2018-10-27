Spice chose white face to deliver a powerful message 

At times I am reluctant to share my fascination with dancehall music in certain social settings. Everything that dancehall music encompasses is usually made to be seen as vulgar and uncouth, and though in many cases that is so, there are also many instances where dancehall music gives credible take-home messages on sexism and female sexuality. These messages, however, tend to get lost in the catchy lyrics and rhythmic beats.

Earlier this week, when photos of Spice, real name Grace Hamilton, surfaced on social media many were quick to accuse her of falling victim to societal pressures and Eurocentric beauty standards. They were quick to claim that her actions were another reason why dancehall music couldn’t be taken seriously.

Spice was 20 shades lighter than her usual complexion and wore a long blonde wig. She captioned the photo: ‘a fresh start’. She looked manufactured and white washed to say the least. Many also presumed that the pressure of being on the reality show “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” was getting to her so she probably felt as if she had to conform with the image of her peers. She was ‘too black’ many thought, and it was always the elephant in the room when it came to progressing, an issue which she has highlighted in several interviews. ….