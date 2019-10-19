Fishermen begin rebuilding after fire destroys Goed Fortuin storage bonds

Fishermen are pooling their resources to rebuild storage bonds that were burnt in a fire at the Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara docks on Wednesday, costing them millions in losses.

Five fishermen, including the one who allegedly started the fire, lost millions of dollars’ worth of fishing equipment in addition to the storage bonds to the flames.

The fire, according to one of the fishermen, started around 8 pm on Wednesday night. While some of the men on site tried to put out the flames, it was firefighters from the Leonora station who eventually were able to put out the fire but by that time the damage had already been done to the five storage bonds containing valuable fishing gear, including motors and seven large seines.