Police issue bulletins for two over murder of miner on Da Silva St

The police today issued bulletins for two men in connection with the murder of miner Deon Stoll on Monday at Da Silva Street, Kitty.

Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan aka Shane Morgan, is 33. His last address is unknown.

Lennox Estwic of Lot 640 South Amelia’s Ward. Linden is 23.

The government and police have come under pressure over this attack.

Up to yesterday, six persons, including a doctor, were in police custody as the investigation continues into the killing outside of El Dorado Trading.

Crime Chief (ag) Michael Kingston last evening confirmed the arrests to Stabroek News.

Kingston said among those in custody is a doctor, who allegedly treated one of the wounded perpetrators, and a woman.

He explained that the suspects were up to last evening being questioned and investigators believed that they are close to cracking the case.

Stoll, a father of two of Baramita Avenue, Bel Air, was shot and killed on Monday morning after armed bandits attempted to rob him upon his arrival at El Dorado Trading in Newtown, Kitty to transact business.

His driver, Clayton Powley, 43, of Turkeyen, and the security guard of the business, Rory Deegs, 40, of Lot 7025 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, were also injured.

An autopsy performed on Wednesday showed that Stoll died as a result of a gunshot injury to the lower abdomen.

The shooting, which saw the exchange of “rapid gunfire”, unfolded around 10.15 am at Lot 63 Da Silva Street, Newtown, Kitty.

Kingston had previously informed Stabroek News that it is suspected that the bandits trailed the car, PPP 7227, which was driven by Powley, before confronting the men as they were about to enter the business establishment.