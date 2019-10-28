Guinness Bar destroyed by fire

Popular D’Urban Street restaurant and hangout spot the Guinness Bar was this evening destroyed by fire of suspected electrical origin.

Neighbours told Stabroek News that around 7:15 pm they noticed smoke emanating from the restaurant which is housed in the bottom flat of the Upper D’Urban street building and called out to the landlord Diane Adolphus who lives upstairs.

Adolphus said she vacated the building and then called the fire service and the proprietor of the business, Troy Mendonca.

A prompt response from the fire service meant that the destruction was limited to that building. A distraught Mendonca told reporters that he estimates his loss to be approximately $15 million.

Shaken by the destruction of all his equipment and furniture, Mendonca said he was not sure what he or his 10 employees would do now.