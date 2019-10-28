Proud ‘autism sibling’ seeking to ignite awareness of condition -calls for more support from gov’t

Living with an autistic sister and understanding the challenges faced, was what drove Sasha Williams, a quarterfinalist in the Miss Guyana World 2020 competition, to choose autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as her Beauty with a Purpose project.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ASD is a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication. The disorder also includes limited and repetitive patterns of behaviour. The term “spectrum” in ASD refers to the wide range of symptoms and severity.

At a buffet lunch held at the Park Rayne Event Centre last week Sunday, Sasha launched the project titled: Spectrum, Championing Autism in Guyana; a Neurological Normal.