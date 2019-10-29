Mahaicony residents in deeper flooding

A second round of spring tides in less than a month saw Mahaicony residents complaining that yesterday’s flooding was even higher than that at the end of September even as the authorities continue repairs to breaches in an eroded sea dam

After the spring tides hit on September 26, the authorities had devised a plan to seal breaches along a stretch of the Mahaicony Coast, Region Five by October 26 but were unable to do this because of several setbacks and yesterday residents from Dantzig to Fairfield were in even deeper misery.

Yesterday afternoon’s tide was expected to be the highest, reaching 3.31 meters around 4.13 pm.