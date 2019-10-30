George’s 5-25 leads DCC past Police

A lethal display of seam bowling from Demerara Cricket Club’s (DCC) Dexter George stopped Police Sports Club in their tracks and led his side to a 46-run victory over the lawmen while Shafiek Ishmael’s half century ensured Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) a massive 148-run win over Diplomats last weekend in the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society 40-over Second-Division tournament.

At Police Ground, Eve Leary, the lawmen were in pursuit of 214 for victory but fell for 168 in 38.5 overs as DCC were indebted to a consistent line from George who came from the pavilion end.

DCC had their first boost of confidence when 36-year-old former West Indies wicket-keeper, Derwin Christian made a return to the field and bowling off-spin, removed Kevin Christian for just 8.