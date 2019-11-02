Blairmont sugar workers strike again for pay increase

A majority of the workers attached to the Guyana Sugar Corporation’s (GuySuCo) Blairmont Estate yesterday went on strike to call for an increase in their salaries.

The workers, who have not received any raise of pay since 2014, protested in front of the Blairmont Estate, which was the site of another strike recently over a contentious hire. The continuing industrial action could put even more pressure on GuySuCo, which has already signalled that it is unlikely to meet its target for the current crop.

Bikram Singh, a cane harvester, said that government has responsibility for the sugar industry and it is time it looks at an increase in pay for sugar workers. “Since this administration has taken over sugar, workers [are] being treated like dirt bag. We push aside. Refugees getting better treatment than us at this point of time,” he said.