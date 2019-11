Venezuelans grappling with challenges at Mabaruma -many struggling to find jobs

The Mabaruma district in Region One has opened its doors to a large number of Venezuelans who have sought refuge in the area following the devastation of their country under the Nicholas Maduro administration.

Some have taken up residence on the Kumaka wharf, where they sleep in hammocks that are strung across the stalls.

But on market days, Tuesdays and Saturdays they would vacate so vendors can ply their trade.