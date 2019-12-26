Trinidad man gets nine months jail over protected wildlife

A Cedros man was jailed for nine months after he admitted in court on Monday to unlawful possession of a capuchin monkey, macaws and parrots.

Vijay Rampersad, 27, of Icacos Village, was sent to prison and the protected animals were handed over to the care of the Emperor Valley Zoo.

Rampersad pleaded guilty before Point Fortin magistrate Alicia Chankar to nine counts of keeping protected animals in captivity.

He was arrested on Friday when he was found with four blue and gold macaws, four yellow-headed parrots and a capuchin monkey.

Game warden II Steve Seepersad of the Forestry Division made enquiries and laid the charges as Rampersad did not have a permit for the animals.

The court heard that Rampersad was recently released from jail where he served three months in prison for six counts of the same offence.

On that occasion he was fined a total of $3,000 for illegal possession of six yellow-footed tortoises, also known as the Brazilian giant tortoise.

He had failed to pay the fines and was sent to jail for three months.