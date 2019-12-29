Essequibo cancer outreach sparks awareness among women

A 49-year-old woman, who responded to the Cancer Institute of Guyana’s (CIG) recent two-day cervical cancer campaign in Essequibo, ended up being led to a huge suspicious breast mass through an ultrasound after she took the opportunity to seek advice from the team.

Molly (not her real name) now has to undergo a biopsy and is praying that the results would not be devastating.

She had seen changes in her breast in February but nothing was found when she did a mammogram. Even a doctor she spoke to after told her that the changes she noticed were as a result of menopause.