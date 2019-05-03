UG Business School developing courses in oil and gas, agriculture, agro-processing

Closer collaboration between the local private sector and the University of Guyana’s (UG) recently established School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) is likely to see the university play a key role in honing the skills necessary to help meet the requirements of the local business community, visiting Professor at SEBI, Dr Leyland Lucas, has told the Stabroek Business.

Professor Lucas’ pronouncement follows what he told this newspaper on Monday was a significant meeting just over a week ago between SEBI and a delegation from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) arising out of which Professor Lucas said were, “clear indications that the local Business Support Organizations (BSOs) “are definitely interested in working with SEBI” in pursuit of enhancing the skills base in the private sector.

And according to Lucas, arising out of the engagement between SEBI and the key private sector body was the decision that students undergoing training at SEBI will be assigned work attachments in the private sector under conditions that will be governed by mutually agreed guidelines. The attachment initiative which is expected to commence over the next eight weeks will be mutually beneficial to both the students and the businesses insofar as it will afford students both the opportunity for valuable work experience as well as cause those businesses to which they are attached to benefit from their particular skills…..