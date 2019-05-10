ExxonMobil parades its local content credentials

Conscious of the concerns being raised in Guyana regarding the likely extent of the local content spinoff of its oil recovery operations offshore Guyana, ExxonMobil has been going to some lengths to make the point regarding what it says is its commitment to keeping Guyanese ‘in the loop’ as far as employment in the non-core aspects of its operations.

“Exxon Mobil recognizes that Guyanese suppliers and their workforce are vital to the success of our operations,” trumpets an article published in the 2018/19 of the state-run Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) trumpets. The article alludes to the fact that, among other things, Guyanese companies involved in “fuel, ground crew and medical services benefit from the patronage of a United States-based contractor serving as ExxonMobil’s helicopter contractor”.

Beyond that the US oil giant points out that a Guyanese company supplies fresh fruit, vegetables, frozen local fish and chicken to the Stena Carron, the Drillship operating offshore Guyana. The vessels, ExxonMobil says, also utilizes Guyanese staffing companies to identify the Guyanese personnel filling roles such as Radio Room Administration Operators, Stewards and Painters among other occupations…..