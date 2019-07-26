The Information Society, Policy and National Development

By Lance Hinds

Since the late 1990s Caribbean governments and stakeholders have in principle, recognised and articulated that a highly functioning Information Society was critical to the long-term development of the region and its citizens. Since then there have been a series of policy initiatives in an effort to achieve that goal. These efforts began with the CARICOM Connectivity Agenda, which was officially launched in 2002. Then there was the CARICOM Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for the development of a regional programme (ICT4D), followed by the Regional Digital Development Strategy (RDDS). All of these initiatives have now coalesced into the Caricom Virtual ICT Space. The overall mandate of the Virtual Space, as the digital arm of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) is:

“The creation of an ICT-enabled borderless space to foster economic, social and cultural integration among Caribbean citizens. Its objectives also include the harmonization of ICT policies, legislation, regulations, technical standards, best practices, networks and services.”

The message, sent via these projects and related initiatives, has been clear. The full adoption and utilisation of Information Technology is fundamental for improving the productivity of all sectors of the economy. It is a critical developmental instrument that can be used for the reduction of poverty, extending health services, increasing societal inclusiveness, and generally improving the life of the citizens in the Caribbean region. The successful creation of the Information Society would be the fulfillment of these regional goals. The criteria established for the measurement and evaluation of the Information Society also provides a clear overview of its overall success…..