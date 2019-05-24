Fifty-three years after May 1966

-Front-page murders – all the pages

If you were an adult (18-25 years) when Guyana gained its constitutional and governmental “independence” from Britain in May of 1966, you would be now in your seventies. Even eighties.

Of course a few assumptions would flow. That you are alive and well or unwell. That, hopefully, you still reside within the independent State’s borders. That you have some patriotic regard for this land of your birth, along with various concerns – and so on.

I was already an “adult” school teacher when I watched the brand new Golden Arrowhead being hoisted for the very first time at the National Park. That honour went to 2nd Lt. Desmond Roberts of the Guyana Defence Force. He was assisted by 2nd Lt. Ulric Pilgrim. And at midnight and after spectacular fireworks exploded. Lighted depictions of Prime Minister Burnham and the Kaieteur Falls held the thousands crammed into the park in awe. Much is made of the gesture when Burnham “embraced” a still lukewarm Cheddi Jagan. I espied Barbados’ Errol Barrow as I did South Africa’s Miriam Makeba both present on that momentous night…..