BoG head, audit office staffers among latest officials cited for failing to declare assets

Weeks after warning that legal action will be taken against public officials who have failed to declare their assets and liabilities, the Integrity Commission yesterday published a fourth list of persons it has found to be non-compliant with the law.

The list of 160 names, which was published yesterday in the Official Gazette, includes that of Bank of Guyana (BoG) Governor General Dr, Gobind Ganga, Audit Director (ag) Audrey Badley and councillors from nine of the ten Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

According to the Integrity Commission Act, every person who is a person in public life, not being a member of the Commission, is required to file a declaration every year on or before June 30th and in cases where such persons cease to be a person in public life, within 30 days from the date on which the person ceases to be a person in public life…..