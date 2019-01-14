Close watch for swine flu at ports – Chief Medical Officer

In a bid to prevent an outbreak of the H1N1 virus (swine flu) in Guyana, port officials including Port Health Officers have been trained to tackle any possible cases in travellers entering Guyana, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Shamdeo Persaud says.

The pronouncement was made through a Department of Public Information (DPI) report last Wednesday, which stated that Persaud pointed out that not only Guyana, but other Caribbean countries are embarking on strict measures and efforts to prevent the infection from taking root.

The Trinidad Guardian reported on Saturday that Trinidadian Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that there is an outbreak of swine flu in the country, especially in the southern part where there have been at least three reported deaths…..