Harmon’s dual citizenship underlines gov’t hypocrisy – Nandlall

With at least four persons with dual citizenship holding top positions in its government, including Minister of State Joseph Harmon, former Attorney General Anil Nandall says the APNU+AFC coalition should say what it intends to do as it is duplicitous and hypocritical to only zoom in on Charrandass Persaud’s status.

“This is just hypocritical and duplicitous,” Nandlall told Stabroek News yesterday.

Referring to an article in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek where Harmon confirmed that he holds dual citizenship, Nandlall lauded the Minister for his honesty but said that he is one of four persons who sit on the front benches on government’s side with dual citizenship…..