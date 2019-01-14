New city mayor promises transparency, integrity of council

New Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine says he will strive to deliver on transparency, accountability and integrity of the city council during his tenure.

“Accountability and integrity of council, transparency, those are my theme words and what I want to achieve as mayor of this city in my first year,” Narine declared on Friday, when asked by this newspaper about his goals for his term.

Narine met with members of the media in his chambers during a meet and greet interaction on Friday, during which he fielded questions…..