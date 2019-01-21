Sophia contractor fatally stabbed

Police are investigating the murder of Godfrey Phillip, 48, a contractor/businessman of lot 3028 ‘D’ Field Sophia, East Coast Demerara, which occurred about 23:45hrs yesterday at ‘D’ Field Sophia.

Investigation revealed that Phillip (deceased) who also operates a shop at his residence, was in the process of closing the business when the suspect and his (suspect) reputed wife had an argument and he intervened; the suspect of Pike Street, Sophia, became enraged, whipped out a knife and allegedly stabbed Phillip in the abdomen.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect who fled the scene is being sought.