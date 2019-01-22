East Coast miner remanded over gun, ammo found during Cuyuni search

A 62-year-old East Coast Demerara miner is now a remanded prisoner after he was charged yesterday with the illegal possession of a pistol and several rounds of live ammunition.
Charged was Chandradat Satram, of Lot 28 Fernandes Street, Enterprise, East Coast Demerara.
The first charge, which was read to the accused by acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown, stated that on January 17th, at Mode Hole, Cuyuni River, Essequibo, he had a Beretta 9 mm pistol in his possession without being a licensed firearm holder…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments