Guyana News

East Coast miner remanded over gun, ammo found during Cuyuni search

By Staff Writer
Chandradat Satram

A 62-year-old East Coast Demerara miner is now a remanded prisoner after he was charged yesterday with the illegal possession of a pistol and several rounds of live ammunition.

Charged was Chandradat Satram, of Lot 28 Fernandes Street, Enterprise, East Coast Demerara.

The first charge, which was read to the accused by acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown, stated that on January 17th, at Mode Hole, Cuyuni River, Essequibo, he had a Beretta 9 mm pistol in his possession without being a licensed firearm holder…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

PNCR behind Granger for second term

Venezuelans held with grenades deny being ‘Sindicato’ members

By

Sophia shop owner fatally stabbed

Comments

Trending