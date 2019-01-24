Greenidge, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss elections, situation in Venezuela

Guyana’s Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge yesterday met with the Deputy US Secretary of State John J Sullivan in Washington, D.C. and among the topics discussed were this country’s upcoming elections and safety and security in light of instability in Venezuela.

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:‎

Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met today with Guyanese Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge in Washington, D.C. Both leaders commended the strength of the U.S.-Guyana partnership, and Deputy Secretary Sullivan affirmed Guyana’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction within its Exclusive Economic Zone. They also discussed preparations for Guyana’s upcoming national elections as well as the importance of U.S.-Guyana cooperation for Guyana’s safety and security in light of instability in neighboring Venezuela.