Senior Counsel debacle ‘unfortunate’

The AFC is calling on government to give its side in relation to allegations that it recalled the bestowing of Senior Counsel (SC) status on attorney Timothy Jonas because of his political affiliation.

“On behalf of our party…we do have to hear from the other side. We only heard what was reported in the media. We would not want to be associated with any sort of victimisation of anyone because of their political belief. That is something we hold very dear to us and it is important,” AFC Executive Dominic Gaskin told a press conference hosted by the party yesterday. The AFC is part of the governing coalition with APNU.

“We would of course like to get the whole story behind it but it is not the type of actions that we support,” he added…..