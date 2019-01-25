Guyana News

Mae’s student, 15, dies after ingesting poison

-shared suicide notes to classmates, teachers before falling ill

By Staff Writer
Vanica Schultz

Students and teachers of the Mae’s Schools were left shocked yesterday after a Fourth Form student committed suicide.

Vanica Schultz, 15, died at the Woodlands Hospital, where she was rushed after falling ill at the private school. It was later discovered that Schultz, who distributed suicide notes to her classmates and teachers, had ingested a poisonous substance.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Director of the school’s Secondary Department Paul Burnette said Schultz arrived at school “happy” and distributed the notes before becoming ill during registration.  “She was a pleasant, loving, regular, beautiful young lady. There was no indication whatsoever,” Burnette said…..

