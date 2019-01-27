Parties contesting next elections should disclose positions on oil and gas, Exxon contract

All parties contesting in the next general elections should declare their views on the oil and gas sector, including if they support the re-negotiating of the controversial contract signed between government and ExxonMobil and its partners in the Stabroek Block, says former presidential advisor Jan Mangal.

“I believe oil should be the top agenda item for all parties in the next elections,” Mangal wrote in a letter to this newspaper that was published last week.

“All political parties should explain their plans for oil and how to ensure Guyana benefits from oil. All political parties should explain their reasons for/against re-negotiating the contract with Exxon for the Stabroek Block. All political parties should explain their plans for investigating the highly suspicious awards of oil blocks in the run-up to the last election in 2015,” he stated as he listed several areas he believes needs addressing by aspiring policymakers…..