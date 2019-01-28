Plastic City residents still living in rough conditions

Nestled within the mangroves on the coast of Vreed-en-Hoop, residents of the area infamously known as Plastic City, even after years of being promised a better life, still remain hopeful for same for themselves and their children.

Persons who reside in the area do not have access to potable water and electricity but still find ways to get their daily chores done. Residents walk all the way to the Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School, where they are able to access water for cooking and drinking.

In Plastic City, small wooden homes line a jetty that leads straight out to the ocean. When Stabroek News visited the community on Tuesday, water remained settled on the land following Monday’s high tide…..