Bagotstown woman still in hospital following stabbing

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is yet to apprehend the man who beat and stabbed his ex-wife during an attack on Wednesday morning.

Yunicka Stewart, 24, a salesgirl, of Bagotstown, EBD, was stabbed several times about her body and bludgeoned to her head during the attack, which occurred around 8 am at Cow Pen Street, Eccles.

She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she remains a patient in critical condition. Stabroek News was told that the woman has made strides towards recovery but is still being closely monitored by medical professionals…..

