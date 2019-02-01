Mechanic found guilty of trafficking 100 lbs of cocaine, ganja

One of the five men charged last year with trafficking over 100 pounds of cocaine and cannabis at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was yesterday convicted and sentenced to four years in jail, while his co-accused were freed.

Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool, presiding at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, found Rajendra Persaud, a mechanic of La Bonne Intention, guilty and sentenced him to four years in jail, while Khemraj Lall, Marlon Lawrence, Cleve Thornhill, and Doodnauth Chattergoon heard that there was insufficient evidence against them.

Persaud was also fined $21,048,000 for the possession of cannabis and $28,996,000 for the possession of cocaine…..