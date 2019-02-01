Guyana News

New GRA office at Bartica

By Staff Writer
Winston Jordan

The Integrated Regional Tax Office (IRTO) of the Guyana Revenue Authority in Bartica has been relocated to a new and more conducive location on the corner of Fifth Avenue and First Street, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, who commissioned the new facility, said that the re-establishment and relocation of the IRTO is a significant achievement for Bartica.

“I am convinced that this structure will provide both a conducive and convivial atmosphere for staff and the public to conduct their business. I am of the view that it will also serve as a catalyst for taxpayers to be compliant and for the staff to offer the highest quality of consumer services to everyone who needs it,” Jordan said, according to DPI…..

