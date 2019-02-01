Private sector calls on GECOM to prepare for elections

Noting that Chief Justice Roxane George has ruled that the no confidence motion passed in the National Assembly on 21st December 2018, is lawful and valid, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday called on GECOM to prepare for general elections in line with its constitutional obligations.
In a statement, the PSC urged all political parties and the entire nation, to respect the court’s decision…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments