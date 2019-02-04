Ramjattan says would accept AFC nomination as PM

Chairman of the Alliance for Change, Khemraj Ramjattan says that if offered by his party, he would agree to replace Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo as President David Granger’s running mate, going into the next General Elections.

“I would certainly accept the nomination,” he said yesterday, when asked by Stabroek News if he would accept the offer by his party for the position.

And while AFC Leader Raphael Trotman has said that he supports Nagamootoo and warns that replacing him at this time was indicative of accepting that the APNU+AFC coalition has failed as a government, Ramjattan said that is just Trotman’s personal opinion. As such, it should not be construed to be taken as a party stance since the party has not yet decided on the matter. ….