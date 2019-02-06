Rehab of call centre will create 200 jobs in Linden – Hughes

Lindeners can expect 200 new jobs in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) by the end of this year, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

This is after the government would have spent $60M to rehabilitate the old call centre in the mining town. DPI said on Saturday that the disclosure was made by Minister of Public Telecommuni-cations, Catherine Hughes who recently visited the mining town.

The visit was also to meet and interact with residents of One Mile, Wismar and its environs. The minister was part of a larger team of government ministers and officials who spent the day in Linden.

DPI said that the building which previously housed the call centre; Toucan Connections Incorporated, has been identified for the rehabilitation. In 2015, the management of the call centre at that time abruptly ceased services putting more than 90 persons out of work.

Since then, DPI said that the government has sought to restore hope to the town by ensuring that young persons are qualified and trained in the field of ICT to take up employment at the call centre.

Hughes advocated for more young persons to broaden their horizon in the field of ICT. While in Linden, the minister met with a group of young people who were undergoing training.

“I am preparing Guyana to become one of the ICT Hubs of the Caribbean, and that depends on each and every one of you knowing this stuff (computer and technology) back to front”, she said.