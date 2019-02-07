Harmon appeals judge’s rulings on no-confidence motion

General Secretary of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Joseph Harmon, yesterday filed appeals challenging two of the decisions handed down by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire, regarding the controversial December 21 no-confidence motion.

His attorneys, Roysdale Forde and Olayne Joseph, in the Notices of Appeal, contend that there is dissatisfaction with both decisions in their entirety, including that the vote of Charrandass Persaud was valid even though he was disqualified from being an elected member of the National Assembly given his Canadian citizenship.

The attorneys lodged appeals in the cases brought by private citizen Compton Reid against Dr. Barton Scotland, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Persaud and the Attorney General (AG), as well as the case brought by the AG against Scotland and Bharrat Jagdeo, the Leader of the Opposition. In both cases, the court granted Forde’s application for Harmon to be added to the proceedings as an interested party…..