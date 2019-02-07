National footballer granted bail on armed robbery, property damage charges

National footballer Jobe Caesar, who, on January 16, was charged with armed robbery and damage to property, was granted bail yesterday by a city court.

Caesar, 19, was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 and $50,000 for the armed robbery and damage to property charges, respectively. Conditions of the bail are that Caesar lodge his passport and report to the Alberttown Police Station every Monday between 9 and 11 am.

It was alleged that Caesar, on November 25, 2018, at Albert and Charlotte streets, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, robbed Jennifer Validum of a cellphone valued $30,000.

Another charge alleged that on the same date and location, he damaged a motor car valued $3.5 million, property of Jennifer Validum.

The next scheduled hearing will be on February 27, 2019.