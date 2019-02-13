GPL says voltage problems affecting Berbice water supply resolved

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) says that it has remedied the voltage problem it has been encountering in Berbice, which should see the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) being able to resume a normal water supply to residents.

“It is the truth. We had an issue and it was during the peak hours.… We identified the problem and that matter has been resolved,” GPL Public Relations Officer Chevion Sears-Murray told Stabroek News yesterday.

During a recent press conference, GWI Executive Director of Operations Dwayne Shako said that GPL had informed him that it was having generation problems at the Canefield, East Canje, Berbice station. As a result, he said, it was “pushing power from Skeldon so the stations that are affected are the stations that are now on the lower end of the system which are the systems in the Canje area and the lower Corentyne. The stations on the upper Corentyne, which are closer to Skeldon, they are not affected because they are closer now to the generation site.”….